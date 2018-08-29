Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Man facing 1st-degree murder charge in Kossuth Co. death

Missing Ohio boy found safe after 1 year

An Ohio teenager missing since witnessing the murder of his dad a year ago has been found safe.

Posted: Wed Aug 29 08:14:57 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 29 08:21:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN

Police said 15-year-old Jacob Caldwell was found living in the basement of a Miami Township home where four adults were also living.

Caldwell's face was displayed on several billboards last week in the Ohio Miami Valley.

Sugarcreek police said a tipster may have been influenced by the billboards to come forward.

"We got additional information a little later in the evening that possibly he was going to be moved. So, we bumped up our timeline quite a bit," said Sugarcreek Township Police Chief Michael Brown.

FBI and local law enforcement agencies have crossed state lines in their search for Caldwell, making several stops in Kentucky, where the boy's grandmother lives.

In the end, he was found at an unknown home in Miami Township, where he was taken into custody along with four people.

"We found Jacob in the basement. Not that he was hiding there. I don't think he was necessarily hiding at that moment from us. That appeared to be where his primary area of sleeping was," Brown said.

Police said the four people who were arrested did not resist arrest, and are associated of Caldwell's mom, Tawnney Caldwell.

The woman and her former boyfriend, Robert Sterling, are facing charges in connection with her ex-husband Robert Caldwell's death.

"We had a feeling, a really strong feeling that a family member was involved in him being missing. So, we always felt that he was fine. We weren't really concerned there," Brown said.

Police said they don't think that Jacob was abducted, or that he ran away. They said they suspect that he may have been coerced to join the group, given that his father was killed in front of him.

"There was no resistance from him. He walked out with the detective, walked up the stairs from the basement, walked outside, sat in the car. He was not talkative, but it fit what we were told. This is how he is," Brown said.

Police said the boy went a year without attending school or socializing with friends.

Relatives said they're excited to welcome Jacob back home.

Cooler temps and clear skies return today.
Community Events