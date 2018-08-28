Clear
Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Tuesday

StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast.

Posted: Tue Aug 28 15:53:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 28 15:53:24 PDT 2018
Posted By: Tyler Roney

weather-main-5 weather-main-4 yet another round of showers and thunderstorms are making their way across north iowa and southern minnesota. the major threat for tonight will be for heavy rain especially across areas east of i-35 such as northeastern iowa and southeastern minnesota. the showers and storms will come to an end earlier tonight and then we'll be left with mostly cloudy skies overnight. wednesday morning will start out with some patchy fog, but then that will clear out and give way to some more sunshine. if you're a fan of fall weather, you'll love the much cooler temperatures moving in for tomorrow as highs will only be in the lower 70's. sunshine will continue for thursday with highs climbing into the mid 70's. we're tracking more storms for thursday night and into friday with a break moving in for saturday and sunday, but then we're tracking another round for labor day monday and next tuesday. tonight: scattered storms early. lows: lower 50's. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: patchy am fog/mostly sunny. highs: lower 70's. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday night: mostly clear. lows: lower 50's. winds: light and variable. weather-live-3 weather-live-2 northern iowa tonight: scattered storms early. lows: lower 50's. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: patchy am fog/mostly sunny. highs: lower 70's. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday night: mostly clear. lows: lower 50's. winds: light and variable. southern minnesota tonight: mostly cloudy/storms ending. lows: lower 50's. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: patchy am fog/mostly sunny. highs: upper 60s. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday night: mostly clear. lows: lower 50's. winds: light and variable.
Mason City
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
We're continuing to track more showers and storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

