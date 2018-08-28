Speech to Text for New space in the works at Austin High School

department at austin high school can look forward to some big changes coming in the next few years. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live in the rochester studio. annalise - what is austin high school's plan?xxx school annex music dept-lintro-2 amy - here's the preliminary design plan for remodel and addition of the annex behind austin high school's main building - the home of the music department and other workshops. the current building is one level. that floor will be remodeled - but they're also adding a second floor for the music department.xxx school annex music dept-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:a new space for music students austin, mn nat: something that's beyond just the notes. i mean we see notes here - this is just ink. they bring it to life. i help - but they are the ones who are playing it. there's nothing better than that director of orchestras gene schott is looking forward to conducting the student orchestra in his new room. he thinks the renovation is necessary both because the current facilities are outdated - and he and his students have outgrown it. school annex music dept-mpkg-3 "we've increased enrollment - we've increased numbers of students that are taking music classes but our facilities have not grown at all. when we add on upstairs on the second floor - we definitely will be having more space - more practice rooms - bigger classrooms - its just going to be great for everyone involved." school annex music dept-mpkg-6 here's a look at the current annex - which students access through a tunnel from the main building. superintendent david krenz and high school principal andrea malo tell me austin takes a lot of pride in its music department - so it's worth investing in. school annex music dept-mpkg-4 "there's things that our kids haven't had the opportunity to do just because of the space limitations so it'll really be able to provide us new and bright facilities but also opportunities in music creation" school annex music dept-mpkg-5 "as we move forward and we look at what this means for our kids - its gonna be some really dynamic music spaces that they're going to be able to produce amazing music. we already have really strong music programs and this is just going to take us to an even higher level" school annex music dept-mpkg-7 nat: the music classes here are just a refuge and a way to express themselves while he's excited for the remodel - schott tells me there is something he'll miss about the old facility... the memories and history made there. "that's happened in these rooms year after year students have learned how to play instruments and sing and i know me and my fellow teachers are keenly aware of the teachers that were were before us that started that tradition of excellence and i know i along with my other teachers are going to take those memories and that level of excellence and bring it to the new addition". / school annex music dept-ltag-2 superintendent krenz tells me the project will cost around 11-million dollars. the macphail center for music is providing around 60 percent of the funding - and the district is paying the remaining 40 with the help of various sources and community partners. live in the rochester studio annalise johnson kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. some of the renovations will begin this january. /