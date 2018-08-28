Clear
Sheffield works to get back to normal following a power outage

A temporary substation means power is now restored to the town.

working to get back to normal after storms sunday night caused a major power outage and caused some seroius damage. storm damage folo-vo-1 lowerthird2line:getting back to normal sheffield, ia with the exception of a few piles of limbs...the majority of the tree damage in town has now been cleaned up... and power has been restored through a temporary substation set up by mid american energy. in addition...west fork students are back in school... and sukup manufacturing resumed normal operations this morning. sheffield's mayor - scott sanders - took office this past january...and says that for the first emergency response...the process went well.xxx storm damage folo-sot-1 lowerthird2line:scott sanders mayor "it's like, you just gotta be creative, use the resources that you have, and get it done. you're really only worried about that end result." in the aftermath of the storm - several power poles were knocked down over highway 65 - causing the d- o-t to close the road. it has since been reopened. / u-s senator john
