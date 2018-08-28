Speech to Text for Actors used as part of medical training

more than likely think of doctors... nurses and lab technicians. but there's one job opening thay may downright surprise you.... kimt news 3's katie lange joins us live in the rochester studio... katie what can you tell us about this unique position.xxx medical actors-lintro-2 amy - they're called standardized patients... a fancy way of saying actors and actresses. people from young to old are hired by mayo clinic to help simulate medical scenarios... it's just another layer of training offered at the sim lab center.xxx medical actors-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:using actors to improve patient quality rochester, mn "he is just not feeling right." that's beth loftus on the right... and, she's an actress. loftus has a medical background as a nurse... ...and has been playing the role of a standarized patient... for the past 4- years. in this scenario - she was playing.... "i'm your er nurse." assisting these medical students in treating mr. braddick... a "simulated" patient. that's the voice of doctor torrey laack... he co-directs the simulation center... or what mayo calls, the sim lab. during most training sessions you'll find him behind this glass pane... acting as the voice of the patient and controlling their movements. so life-like they breath, talk, blink... "he is not able to get up and to move around" so when a situation needs to be more realistic - they bring in people to act as patients and family members... from all ages and walks of life. medical actors-pkg-3 "we try to make it as realistic as possible because the more that they can suspend disbelief the more that they get out of it and they'll stay in the moment. you'll actually find when you talk to them after they've gone thru these sessions and you talk to them, they feel like they are really there." medical actors-pkg-4 statistically speaking... it's successful. "we've done some studies here that have proven that it does even improve patient outcomes, which is ultimately what we're doing this for." medical actors-ltag-2 doctor laack tells me not every scenario involves a deathly ill patient... nor are the trainings just available for medical students. in fact - they do training with faculty and staff on communicating with patients and their families. reporting live in the rochester studio, katie lange, kimt news 3. / thank you katie. mayo has expanded beyond its rochester campus and its doing simulation at other locations across the health system... in minnesota and wisconsin. /