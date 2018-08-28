SHIPT Service available in our area

Clear
You can buy items from Target and Hy-Vee and have them delivered to you.

available in rochester. it's called shipt. shopping trends-vo-1 shopping trends-vo-2 it's an app that people can use to purchase items at target and hy-vee. here's how it works...someon e else does all your shopping for you and then they deliver it to you. jeff camarata is a shipt shopper and says the concept takes a little getting used to.xxx shopping trends-sot-1 shopping trends-sot-2 i can be at the store 7-8 times a day and when i get done with that last order, i have to go back one more time for my own shopping shipt is also available in mason city. / eighteen high
