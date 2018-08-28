Clear
Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Storms will return today.

Posted: Tue Aug 28 05:24:39 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 28 05:24:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Rivas

of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((showers and storms will be returning today which will be problematic for the areas that have already seen more than 2 inches of rain for the area. the rain will really pick up this afternoon, so any errands should be taken care of in the morning hours rather than later. the good news is that the severe weather will be on the lower end. we are worried about some localized flooding for today with dangerous flooding hazards further east also including parts of fillmore county. sunshine will be back for wednesday and thursday as highs drop to the lower 70's on wednesday and to the mid 70's on thursday. we're tracking another round of showers and storms on friday with highs climbing back into the upper 70's. clouds will decrease on saturday, but we're tracking more storm chances for sunday. today: scattered storms. highs: mid to upper 70's. winds: southwest becoming northwest at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: storms ending. lows: lower 50's. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday:
Mason City
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Showers and storms return today.
