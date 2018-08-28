Clear
Starkey hearing makes world's first 'smart' hearing aid

Posted: Tue Aug 28 05:18:28 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 28 05:18:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

you've heard of fitness trackers that you wear on your wrist ? well imagine that same minnesota? based starkey hearing industries has just launched the world's first hearing aid device that uses artificial intelligence. it's called livio (live?e?oh) a?i. not only does it amplify sound and connect to smart phones.. integrated sensors and a?i can measure movement and track people steps ? like wearable fitness devices. beyond that ? the devices can track someone's congitive health by measuring the hearing aid's use in social situations. "the hearing aids are actually able to determine and measure when a human voice is being heard in a quiet or in background noise. the hearing aid will actually track that and give the person credit for what we call engagement, an engagement score." the idea behind tracking one's brain and body score is that it will encourage more people with hearing loss to live more active lives.
