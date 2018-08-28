Speech to Text for Historic recount in Rochester City Council races

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rochester voters turned out for this month's primary election at levels higher than has been seen in more than two decades... resulting in some very close calls. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live this morning with the details on the recounting process. in just a few hours the city clerk will be accompanied by rochester police as she transfers the ballots for ward one from county offices here to the mayo civic center where the recount will be taking place. then starting at 9 am the public is invited to riverview room d where the recount w ill occur. in ward one ? candidate paul myhrom was just five votes short of heather holmes to make it onto the novermber ballot. in ward five ? byron clark lost by just 18 votes. the hand?count is done so everyone can watch and although the optical scan readers that are used to count the votes are very accurate ? city clerk anissa hollingshead tells me there are things that can be missed. "if a voter makes a mistake on their ballot and doesn't choose to recast their ballot or if they voted early and made a mistake and there may be extra marks that the machine wasn't able to read ? by doing the hand count we're able to inspect each ballot and make sure that we're able to determine the voters intent." hollingshead says it's important that these recounts are open to public viewing to instill confidence in the process. the recount for ward 5 will be happening same place same time tomorrow morning. in rochester deedee stiepan kimt news 3. thanks deedee. following both recounts... the city council will meet to review and finalize the results, including making determinations on any challenged ballots. the rochester city council is making sure our city's tax increment financing, or "tif" is being used correctly. last night at the committee of the whole meeting, a city administrator gave a presentation about where tif is being used and what projects qualify for it. city council agreed that they want to make a set of regulations... or a policy to follow moving forward as the city's tif will begin to increase with all of the new projects coming our way./// "sometimes they feel like even the use of tif helps to even add fuel to that fire and escalate those prices even more." for that reason, there has been a council initated action that will come forward at the next city council meeting regarding that new potential policy.///