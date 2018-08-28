Speech to Text for Rochester business expands to Byron

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

coming to after byron lost it's only grocery store earlier this year, a new restaurant is coming to town. wildwood sports bar and grill in rochester is opening a second location in byron. the restaurant is also bringing bowling to bryon... since it's taking over what used to be byron lanes. residents say they hope the new restaurant coming is just the start of more businesses coming to byron. it's nice to have some extra things here so you don't have to go to rochester. we didn't really have as many options when we moved here but now we're getting better options to eat here. so staying local is good. the second location is open now almost( full time. the restaurant is still looking to fill all it's