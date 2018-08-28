Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Rochester business expands to Byron

Rochester business expands to Byron

Posted: Tue Aug 28 05:16:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 28 05:16:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for Rochester business expands to Byron

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

coming to after byron lost it's only grocery store earlier this year, a new restaurant is coming to town. wildwood sports bar and grill in rochester is opening a second location in byron. the restaurant is also bringing bowling to bryon... since it's taking over what used to be byron lanes. residents say they hope the new restaurant coming is just the start of more businesses coming to byron. it's nice to have some extra things here so you don't have to go to rochester. we didn't really have as many options when we moved here but now we're getting better options to eat here. so staying local is good. the second location is open now almost( full time. the restaurant is still looking to fill all it's
Mason City
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Showers and storms return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Starkey hearing makes world's first 'smart' hearing aid

Image

Historic recount in Rochester City Council races

Image

Rochester business expands to Byron

Image

Rochester Public Schools holding boundary disscussion

Image

My Money: The best time to buy a home

Image

Severe storms, severe damage.

Image

Discussing TIFS

Image

Lining up for tickets

Image

Mexico agrees to NAFTA changes.

Community Events