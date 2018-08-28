Speech to Text for Rochester Public Schools holding boundary disscussion

rochester public schools is holding a citizen's voice meeting tonight. community members can hear and give feedback on options the district is presenting to handle over? crowded schools. live kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to tell us how the district could tackle the problem tonight. good morning annalisa. good morning arielle and tyler, tonight is all about boundary adjustments. and this is how we got here. at the last citizen's voice meeting in july, boundary adjustments was presented as a short term option for 2019, until a new school is built. consultants said it was a short term solution, and was the cheapest option but did disrupt families... with concern that the families may be disrupted again with a boundary change when a new facility is built. at tonight's meeting the consutlant team will present specific options of boundary changes. the meeting is here at the edison administration building. it's open to the public and scheduled to run from 5?30 to 7?30 tonight. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, the meeting will also be livestreamed and recorded on the district's youtube channel. there will also be a link to submit feedback electronically. kimt news 3 will also have a reporter in the room tonight... we will have a recap in our evening newscasts.