Severe storms, severe damage.

Hear from one Kasson community member about losing a large Maple tree.

Posted: Mon Aug 27 20:48:39 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 27 20:48:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

whipped through kasson left quite a mess in their tracks. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan spent the evening checking out the damage and talking to the community. in the studio brooke - what did you find? / mn storm damage-lvo-2 katie - i saw quite a few downed trees and plenty of people out cleaning up the mess... but for some - losing a tree means more than just extra work to clean it up.xxx mn storm damage-mpkg-1 mn storm damage-mpkg-2 "we had some terrible wind storms and i lost my beautiful maple tree which i could shed a few tears about because he really kept my house cool." mn storm damage-mpkg-3 helen leqve's maple tree was ripped from her front yard and fell into the street. traffic had to be redirected for a short period of time before it was moved. while it's a terrible sight to see for helen - she's just happy the tree didn't fall the other way, crushing her home. . "it would have been terrible." but helen wasn't the only one who saw the affects of today's severe thunderstorms. kasson saw more than 50 mile per hour winds. "no one was hurt and i'm very thankful no one got hurt." helen says she doesn't want another tree planted in place of the maple out of fear that itll only happen again...now she says she worries about where the squirrels will go. live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. / storm drone footage-vo-4 storm drone footage-vo-3 thank you brooke. but damage from today's storm isn't all that some communities have to worry about. take a look. storm drone footage-vo-1 storm drone footage-vo-2 this is a look over sheffield iowa from kimt's drone 3 earlier today. and we were just informed highway 65 remains closed tonight and there are plenty of utility vehicles still on scene. last night - the town was hit by powerful storms that knocked power to the town..even causing schools to be cancelled for the day. / nursing home
