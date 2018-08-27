Speech to Text for Lining up for tickets

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tickets-vo-3 the highly- anticipated ken burns documentary - "mayo clinic: faith - hope - and science" brought hundreds of people to the mayo civic center today - hoping to grab tickets to the film. burns tickets-vo-1 burns tickets-vo-2 the documentary focuses on the story of w-w mayo - who began practicing medicine in rochester - and it highlights stories of mayo patients struggling with life-changing medical conditions. today...hundred s of people flocked to the building with hopes of snagging their seats to the show. david schrantz was first in line and has one rule for people who are waiting to get tickets...get them now. xxx burns tickets-sot-1 burns tickets-sot-2 there's quite a lineup already so. i don't know how many tickets are still avaiable. the film will play at 7 p-m on september 10th in the taylor arena at mayo civic center. / cov. your health-pkg-3