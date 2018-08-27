Clear
Lining up for tickets

Hundreds came out to get seats for the highly-anticipated Ken Burns film.

Posted: Mon Aug 27 20:44:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 27 20:44:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

tickets-vo-3 the highly- anticipated ken burns documentary - "mayo clinic: faith - hope - and science" brought hundreds of people to the mayo civic center today - hoping to grab tickets to the film. burns tickets-vo-1 burns tickets-vo-2 the documentary focuses on the story of w-w mayo - who began practicing medicine in rochester - and it highlights stories of mayo patients struggling with life-changing medical conditions. today...hundred s of people flocked to the building with hopes of snagging their seats to the show. david schrantz was first in line and has one rule for people who are waiting to get tickets...get them now. xxx burns tickets-sot-1 burns tickets-sot-2 there's quite a lineup already so. i don't know how many tickets are still avaiable. the film will play at 7 p-m on september 10th in the taylor arena at mayo civic center. / cov. your health-pkg-3
