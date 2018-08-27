Clear
Mexico agrees to NAFTA changes.

Mike Naig says it's a good step for Iowa farmers.

Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

iowa secretary of agriculture mike naig says this is good news for iowans. he talked about the changes today at noon rotary in mason city. he explains it's a good first step - because while much of the agreement is about automotive trade - he says this could mean inching closer to new agreements with china and canada in the future. "we appear to be moving in the right direction details are just coming out here today but it appears we are on the right track with mexico will be great if we can get an agreement with canada to come to play here as well and really move ahead with nafta 2.0" naig says some of the issues the united states needs to address with china include biotech trade approvals - and blocking of beef - poultry - and ethanol imports.
