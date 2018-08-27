Speech to Text for Cost of Community College

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

classes are scheduled... today is the first day of classes at riverland community college. kimt news three's calyn thompson spoke with students on campus today about their college journey...and why they chose to go to community college. she has the story. xxx riverland first day-llpkg-1 riverland first day-llpkg-2 it's the first day of classes here at riverland... and i wanted to ask students why they take the community college route. riverland first day-llpkg-3 on a college campus... students are on several different paths. what are you guys studying here? nursing. i'm studying personal training. i'm in the law enforcement program here. i wanna be a counselor when i grow up. i'm studying human services. agronomy... i'm just taking generals right now. i'm hoping to get into the radiography program. right now i'm just taking my generals, but praying for the radiography program. and a big reason why they're at a two-year school... nat: first off, it's cheaper riverland first day-llpkg-5 according to data from the college board... there's a major difference between two and