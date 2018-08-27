Speech to Text for Bowers Found Guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

has been reached in a week-long mason city murder trial. mug 1:braedon bowers braedon bowers.jpg verdict delivered in murder trial mason city, ia braedon bowers is accused of stabbing wraymond todd in the chest in may of last year. todd later died of from his injuries. kimt new three's brian tabick joins us live from the cerro gordo county courthouse with what the jury decided - brian? xxx after about three hours of deliberations...t he jury came back with a guilty verdict, but not of first degree murder...which the state was hoping for...guilty of voluntary manslaughter. kimt news three's brian tabick reports. xxx bb trial-lmpkg-1 bb trial-lmpkg-2 mr. bowers you have been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter it's a forcible felony so you'll be held bond in the custody of the cerro gordo county sheriffs department braedon bowers was taken away in handcuffs today to the cerro gordo county jail where he will await sentencing. a voluntary manslaughter charge carries a ten year minumum prison sentence with time served...somethi ng county attorney carlyle dalen says todd's friends and family are reacting to with mixed emotions. bb trial-lmpkg-3 they're at least happy that it was a voluntary manslaughter so he will go to prison for the charge bb trial-lmpkg-5 while the state public defenders office says while bowers can breath a sigh of relief, he says there is no winner in the case. bb trial-lmpkg-4 mr. todd's family is going to suffer and i wish there was someway that we could make their suffering end but this in the jury spoken and it's a tragedy for everyone involved sheeley says he is going to challenge the court on if voluntary manslaughter does carry a ten year minimum sentence. / thank you brian. bowers' sentencing is scheduled for october 12th. / stick with us. our