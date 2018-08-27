Speech to Text for Power Outage Impacts Care Center

power lines-pkgll-11 they have been keeping employees updated on facebook today. according to sukup's facebook page...second shift will run as scheduled tonight. in sheffield - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / also affected by the power outage was the sheffield care center... if not handled correctly, power outages can prove to be deadly in nursing homes especially when you consider the reliance on oxygen. that's why the sheffield care center has a fuel-powered backup generator that within 3 seconds after an outage...it will kick on and power the building. bonnie hubka is the provisional administrator for the care center...and says that because the switch to a generator is so subtle...it may not look like anything has happened. "a lot of them don't really seem to notice the difference, but the ones who do notice have said that we hope that power is restored, especially those in their homes who don't have a generator and need the power." the center is offering residents who are without power to come to the center if they are needing to use their electricity.