Speech to Text for Storm Knocks Down Trees & Power Lines

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

people in sheffield are dealing with the aftermath of a weekend storm that knocked over powerlines - uprooted trees - and soaked the area with about 3 inches of rain. around 65 people are still without power tonight in sheffield...thou gh mid american energy crews are in the process of installing a temporary substation to get people back online in phases. and within the last half hour...power has been fully restored to sukup manufacturing after powerful storms last night. kimt news three's alex jirgens explains how the outage impacted sheffield schools and the town's largest employer today. xxx power lines-pkgll-1 lowerthird2line:storm impacts sheffield, ia nat this is a common sound in sheffield today...as residents clean up after sunday night's storms. i didn't expect it to be like this." morgan meier plays for the west fork high school volleyball team...who are helping neighbors pick up...and didn't expect the outage to happen so early in the school year. lowerthird2line:morgan meier senior, west fork hs "i woke up early this morning to go to the weight room, and i saw that we were delayed. and then awhile later i got a text saying we're cancelled and i said oh, because at my house it wasn't this bad." power lines-pkgll-9 meier says this clean up is actually helping her team off the volleyball court. "this is a good opportunity to help the town out and help bring the team together." power lines-pkgll-3 and it wasn't just west fork schools impacted by the power outage. sukup manufacturing's power also went out. at this hour plant manager jon swanson tells me that the plant is still somewhat operational. lowerthird2line:jon swanson sukup plant manager "getting the trucking schedule back on track, and the production, we'll run some extra hours here and there to get everything made back up as we always do, we get through it, and keep things coming through the pipeline and keep loading trucks every day." power lines-pkgll-10 but the company definitely had to adjust to avoid people wasting their time. "we've got people in on the phones today calling some of the truckers they know were going to come and try to get them