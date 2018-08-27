Clear
Hy-Vee partners with Rochester Public Schools

You can take a receipt from any Rochester Hy-Vee location to any school in the Rochester Public School District to help with the fundraising effort.

Posted: Mon Aug 27 15:46:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 27 15:46:41 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Hy-Vee partners with Rochester Public Schools

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for public schools-vo-3 for a second year - hy-vee is partnering with the rochester public schools to raise money for the district. receipts for public schools-vo-1 lowerthird2line:hy-vee donates to students rochester, mn all you have to do is take your receipts from any rochester hy-vee store and drop them off at any school office. hy-vee will donate one- dollar for every 250- dollars in reciepts collected. the funds will go towards supplies for students. carol olsen is a former teacher who's out shopping today. she says this is a convient way for people to give back.xxx receipts for public schools-sot-1 lowerthird2line:carol olsen rochester, mn it's important to get funds for our schooling...i think it the most important funding we have-children are our future. the district will be collecting funds starting today through may 20-19. they're hoping to beat last year's goal of more than three-thousand dollars in donations. / receipts for public
