Speech to Text for Hy-Vee partners with Rochester Public Schools

for public schools-vo-3 for a second year - hy-vee is partnering with the rochester public schools to raise money for the district. receipts for public schools-vo-1 lowerthird2line:hy-vee donates to students rochester, mn all you have to do is take your receipts from any rochester hy-vee store and drop them off at any school office. hy-vee will donate one- dollar for every 250- dollars in reciepts collected. the funds will go towards supplies for students. carol olsen is a former teacher who's out shopping today. she says this is a convient way for people to give back.xxx receipts for public schools-sot-1 lowerthird2line:carol olsen rochester, mn it's important to get funds for our schooling...i think it the most important funding we have-children are our future. the district will be collecting funds starting today through may 20-19. they're hoping to beat last year's goal of more than three-thousand dollars in donations. / receipts for public