Proposal for new apartments moves forward in Austin

The proposal for a tax abatement program still needs to be approved by Mower County.

Posted: Mon Aug 27 15:44:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 27 15:44:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Proposal for new apartments moves forward in Austin

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a proposal for some new apartments in austin is now closer to becoming a reality. proposed apartment complex-vo-1 proposed apartment complex-vo-3 the multi-family apartment development would be located in the northwest part of the city... on 21st avenue. lowerthird2line:proposed apartments getting closer to reality austin, mn both the school district and city have already ok'd the builder's request for a tax abatement program. now they need approval from mower county. stencil group already has these renderings for the development... that will consist of 82 units. those with the city say the development would be a big help to austin.xxx proposed apartment complex-sot-1 lowerthird2line:craig clark city administrator, austin this is a key initiative so that people invest their dollars locally when they're living here rather than living in another community and commuting into austin or something like that. mower county will be voting on approval of the abatement request tomorrow morning. /
