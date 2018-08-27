Speech to Text for Rochester Arts Center says profits are on the rise

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the rochester art center says their profits are on the rise. this comes after announcing their struggles to make a profit in 20-16. joining us now is k-i-m-t news threes jeremiah wilcox who talked with the director of the center today... jeremiah what are they doing differently? xxx art center financial report-lintro-2 amy...it's good news for the rochester arts center..they are gaining profits. today i spoke to the executive director who explains how they were able to turn things around. xxx art center financial report-mpkg-1 art center financial report-mpkg-2 we're happy with how things are going this year. vo: that's brian austin the director of the rochester art center...who left the rochester's outside agency oversight committee meeting today with good news for the art center. in their annual report...the center was able to increase profits within the last year. three factors contributed to the increase in profit. one using an outside accounting firm...two having mayo civic center help with infrastructure maintaince and lastly the revenue from the exhibit "genome: unlocking lifes code." during that exhibit alone the art center saw a 200- percent increase in visitation. art center financial report-mpkg-3 it's been a good year in terms of containing our cost and having an exhibition that was popular and of interest to the citizens of rochester and visitors found interesting as well. / art center financial report-ltag-2 another focus of the arts center was their long term plan. part of that plan is creating a cultural center here...they tell me they want to also work with the parks department to figure out better use for this area...and attract more people to the art center and surrounding areas like the library and the civic center. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. the art center will attend the committee of the whole meeting where they will give another finicial update.