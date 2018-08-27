Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Bowers found guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter Full Story
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rochester Arts Center says profits are on the rise

The center has made some changes to turn around its financial future.

Posted: Mon Aug 27 15:42:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 27 15:42:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Rochester Arts Center says profits are on the rise

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the rochester art center says their profits are on the rise. this comes after announcing their struggles to make a profit in 20-16. joining us now is k-i-m-t news threes jeremiah wilcox who talked with the director of the center today... jeremiah what are they doing differently? xxx art center financial report-lintro-2 amy...it's good news for the rochester arts center..they are gaining profits. today i spoke to the executive director who explains how they were able to turn things around. xxx art center financial report-mpkg-1 art center financial report-mpkg-2 we're happy with how things are going this year. vo: that's brian austin the director of the rochester art center...who left the rochester's outside agency oversight committee meeting today with good news for the art center. in their annual report...the center was able to increase profits within the last year. three factors contributed to the increase in profit. one using an outside accounting firm...two having mayo civic center help with infrastructure maintaince and lastly the revenue from the exhibit "genome: unlocking lifes code." during that exhibit alone the art center saw a 200- percent increase in visitation. art center financial report-mpkg-3 it's been a good year in terms of containing our cost and having an exhibition that was popular and of interest to the citizens of rochester and visitors found interesting as well. / art center financial report-ltag-2 another focus of the arts center was their long term plan. part of that plan is creating a cultural center here...they tell me they want to also work with the parks department to figure out better use for this area...and attract more people to the art center and surrounding areas like the library and the civic center. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. the art center will attend the committee of the whole meeting where they will give another finicial update.
Mason City
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Rochester
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
We're tracking more showers and storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hy-Vee partners with Rochester Public Schools

Image

Proposal for new apartments moves forward in Austin

Image

Rochester Arts Center says profits are on the rise

Image

Drone footage in Sheffield

Image

Cotton candy taco wins big at Texas State Fair awards

Image

Drone video: Power out in Sheffield

Image

ANNALISA LIVE

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Storms knock out power, closes road in north Iowa

Image

Free back to school haircuts

Community Events