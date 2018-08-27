Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Drone video: Power out in Sheffield
Here is the view this morning in Sheffield.
Posted: Mon Aug 27 08:14:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 27 08:14:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Broken Clouds
81°
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
79°
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
79°
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
81°
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
More Weather
Rochester
Broken Clouds
79°
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Stormy next couple of days.
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Authorities investigating death at Mason City Country Club
Minnesota man faces life threatening injuries after being thrown off motorcycle
Update: Will take 'greater part of the day' to repair 15 power poles blown over in Sheffield
Rollover southwest of Mason City
Portion of Highway 65 in north Iowa closed after storm rolls through
Two injured when vehicle hits horse in Dodge County
Sheriff: Gunman kills 2, then himself at video game tourney
Deputy injured trying to apprehend wanted Cresco man
UPDATE: Motorcycle accident in Mason City
Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts remembered for 'desire to help' at funeral
Latest Video
Drone footage in Sheffield
Cotton candy taco wins big at Texas State Fair awards
Drone video: Power out in Sheffield
ANNALISA LIVE
Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast
Storms knock out power, closes road in north Iowa
Free back to school haircuts
Rain puts stop to big bike race
Couple gets engaged at Minnesota State Fair
Austin ArtWorks Festival brings together families
Community Events