Speech to Text for Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((waking up to some isolated showers and storms. it was a busy weather night for some of us with strong storms passing over. reports of down trees and power lines in parts of north iowa. showers and storms will still be possible for this afternoon and evening with the best chance for storms returning tonight. the chance for severe weather will be possible as well with strong winds and large hail being the biggest threats. even the tornado threat will be elevated. showers and storms continue tuesday with less of a severe threat as a cold front moves through. this will also bring cooler temperatures with lows in the lower to mid 50's tuesday night and highs in the lower 70's on wednesday with sunshine. thursday we will continue to see sunshine but storms will return thursday night and look to continue for friday, and saturday. highs should remain in the 70's and low 80 for the rest of the 7 day forecast. today: isolated storms/partly cloudy. highs: mid to upper 80's. winds: southwest at 15 to 20 mph. tonight: scattered storms. lows: near 70. winds: southwest at 15 to 20 mph. tuesday: scattered showers and storms. highs: mid to thanks jon.