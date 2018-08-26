Clear

Free back to school haircuts

Adrins Sports Barber Shop is offering free haircuts before kids and teens head back to school.

season in full swing... local businesses are helping families with costs. and one way is by giving free hair cuts. today adrin's sports barbershop in rochester gave out about 80 free haircuts for kids and teens who are heading back to school. the barbershop does it as a way to give back to the community that supports them year? round. antewan webber is the barbershop manager... and as a father himself ? he knows just how costly haircuts can get.xxx if you have 3 or 4 kids, that can be 60 to 80 dollars and that can towards their school or something else, even their lunch funds. this is the barbershop's second year giving free back?to?school haircuts...
Community Events