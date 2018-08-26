Clear

Rain puts stop to big bike race

Kick stands came down for bike race in Austin.

Posted: Sun Aug 26 20:41:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Aug 26 20:41:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Rain puts stop to big bike race

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

garden./// mother nature put a quick stop to a major bike ride today. a little over 800 students from all over the state came out to bike in the first race of the season... for minnesota high school cycling league's 20?18 race series. kick stands were put down though when lightening and muddy trails stopped the day's event. bikers were supposed to go along schilder's way trail in austin. the league aims to help get as many middle and high school studients on bikes, getting their minds and bodies strong. the league will be hosting it's second race of the year at
