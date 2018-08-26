Clear

Couple gets engaged at Minnesota State Fair

A North Iowa couple gets engaged while in the cheese curd line.

for those who frequent the state fair... whether it be in iowa or minnesota... you may think you've seen it all. but... think again... you have to take a look a look at this... baby will you marry me? this is a proposal that happened at the minnesota state fair... it's in front of the mouth trap food stand... brendan otto popped the question to now?fiance ilsa burke while in line for cheese curds. the north iowa couple plans to get married at macnider art museum in mason city... this winter.///
