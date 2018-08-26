Speech to Text for Austin ArtWorks Festival brings together families

the city of austin has a large project on its hands... cleaning up after about seven thousand people came out for the austin artworks festival over the weekend. kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us how the event brings families together.xxx i the streets are shut (down, so art can be put (up for the austin artworks festival. windchime and this year's event was bigger than ever, with over 60 artists selling their work. and some, getting awarded... this one winning a spot in austins upcoming recreation center. art at the festival was not only seen, music but also heard. and made. our motto is see art, make art. every where you turned, kids( were the ones making art. val johnson spent most of her day in the family art tent with her granddaughte rs. <this is kenley, that's molly.. hello! and the little one is maxine. they all came with me because they really enjoy it. i think it's the creative part of coming out and finding all the stuff they put out here and let them go to town, as you can see. hahaha we really like to encourage that creativity in the youngest ones, we know they're the next generations that will be the artists exhibiting in years and decades to come. the entire festival is put on to simply celebrate the arts... which makes val proud to be part of this community. i mean without the arts you can't express. and to get even more kids involved in the arts.. .new this year, the festival offered an exhibit where students from area schools got to showcase their work at the festival.