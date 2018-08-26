Speech to Text for Sunday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

it has been a rainy and stormy sunday thus far but these storms have remained sub?severe as of 1:30pm. we may see stronger storms swinging through later this evening with damaging winds and large hail as main threats. you'll need to keep the weather radios or the kimt weather apps on standby the next couple of days as storms roll through again monday evening. some of these storms may be strong to severe as well. before the monday storms, we will see partly sunny skies with highs still very warm in the middle to upper 80's, it will also be very humid as well making it feel like the middle 90's at times. showers and storms continue tuesday with less of a severe threat as a cold front moves through. this will also bring cooler temperatures with lows i n the lower to mid 50's tuesday night and highs in the lower 70's on wednesday with sunshine. thursday we will continue to see sunshine but storms will return thursday night and look to continue for friday, and saturday. highs should remain in the 70's for the foreseeable future. tonight: isolated showers and storms/partly cloudy. lows: low 70's. winds: south at 10 to 20 mph. monday: scattered pm storms/partly sunny. highs: mid to upper 80's. winds: south southwest at 10 to 20 mph. monday night: scattered storms becoming isolated.