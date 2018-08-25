Clear

Raising money for park, Veterans memorial

The small community of Elba is raising funds for a playground and Veterans memorial.

Posted: Sat Aug 25 20:51:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Aug 25 20:51:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Raising money for park, Veterans memorial

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thanks brandon./// the tiny minnesota town of elba is coming together today to raise money. it's all for two things those in the community are passionate about... kimt news three's calyn thompson stopped by the fundraiser.xxx the goal is to raise money for a veterans memorial that would go right here... and a park that would go back there. that's why this small community of elba is coming together in a big way. (nat: the last four is 3?8?5?7. that's andrea kieffer. she helped organize the event... hoping that the raffle ? silent auction ? and bean bag tournament would help get them closer to their goal of 30?thousand dollars. also reaching out to people on this go fund me page... community members think a veterans memorial and park are two things that are missing. currently we have to travel, take our kids out of town if we want to go to a park. so i think it will bring people into town. it gives the kids in town outdoor activity, physical activity, so i think it will be a great amenity. thanks calyn... later in the
Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Strong storms look to return on Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Raising money for park, Veterans memorial

Image

Time to extract honey

Image

Taking steps towards preventing heart disease in the African American community

Image

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Making bail for a good cause

Image

Learning about racial disparities

Image

Pre-K settles into new location

Image

Honors for Vietnam Veteran

Image

DMC holds transportation meeting

Image

Defense rests in murder trial

Community Events