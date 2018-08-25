Clear

Time to extract honey

People were invited to watch local beekeepers extract a year's worth of honey at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center.

important part in the ecosystem by pollinating flowers ? plants ? and farm crops. but according to the u?s department of agriculture ? their populations continue to drop each year. paul hanson and his partner tim schaeppi (sheppy) have been beekepers for more than 25 years. today ? they're doing their yearly honey extracting at the jay c. hormel nature center by releasing these wax caps with a hot knife ? and spinning out the fresh honey. bees are kind of in the public eye right now and lets just kind of use our expertise to help everybody including ourselves they tend beehives in albert lea ? austin ? clarks grove ? and hayward... extracting around
