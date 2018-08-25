Speech to Text for Taking steps towards preventing heart disease in the African American community

for joining us. i'm katie lange. it's the leading cause of death in the nation... heart disease. according to the centers for disease control and prevention it kills more than 630?thousand people yearly. the african american community is one of the hardest hit by the disease... kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live in the rochester studio... to tell us how a local woman is raising awareness. that's right katie... today i met doctor laprincess brewer ? a cardiologist at mayo clinic who is also the founder of fostering african? american improvement in total health ? also known as faith. the program partners with african american churches to share health and nutrition information. and today ? faith celebrated its 10?year anniversary with a health fair ? a presentation ? and a 2 mile walk. nat: doctor brewer founded the program 10 years ago as a class project in baltimore. when she moved to mayo clinic ? the program spread here too. the issue hits close to home for her... as she has lost loved ones to heart disease. i just want to make an impact so that other families wont have to go through what our family has gone through and to just start early by preventing heart disease in the first place today ? doctor brewer gave a presentation about faith and its beginnings. one of the people who has been there since the program began in rochester is ? jackie l. johnson... she tells me she has seen a lot movement in the right direction. its been exciting. it really has. its been exciting and rewarding to see that people do want to change ? african americans do want to change their eating habits and become more healthy because we have a culture of food we normally eat so change is really hard. one of faith's other partners margaret frye says she's seen the mindsets of people in her congregation change... they want to live a healthier lifestyle. frye tells me her family's history of heart disease makes her want to make a positive change. just made me really cognizant that these things are in my family history and i don't have to necessarily succumb to them or have my life negatively impacted by them ? if i can do something ahead of time to go ahead and to be preventative. step by step ? in their 2 mile walk around rochester... community members are making strides to prevent heart disease. there is more of a collective spirit towards promoting heart health and people are just really excited about being healthy faith has also developed a phone app for people to learn more tips and tricks to stay in shape and make healthy food choices. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. the faith program works with more than six churches... and has spread to the