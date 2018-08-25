Speech to Text for Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

brandon wx this saturday evening will be perfect for any outdoor activities with clear skies, just be sure to have a cold drink nearby because it will be warm and humid. after a summery start to the weekend, warmth and humidity continues into sunday and will lead to unstable air. this will make strong to severe storms possible once again for sunday afternoon and evening, with all modes of severe weather possible. at this time the severe threat looks like a 2/5 with a slight risk over the area. this storms look to mostly clear by monday morning but we remain very warm despite mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 80's and another round of storms monday afternoon and evening. the cold front finally moves through tuesday, leading to scattered showers and storms with cooler temperatures in the 70's. wednesday we are dry with sunshine and highs in the mid 70's. storms return late thursday, friday, and saturday. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: mid 60's. winds: south southeast at 5 to 10 mph. sunday: scattered pm storms/mostly cloudy. highs: low to mid 80's. winds: south at 10 to 20 mph. sunday night: tropical storm lane continues to dump heavy rain on parts of hawaii. it's believed the islands could see a record amount of rain before it's over. kenneth craig reports from new york. <flash flooding continues to rage through parts of hawaii's big island. on hilo the water washed out roads, causing several to shutdown and landslides have been reported. the storm dropped several feet of rain causing rivers to swell. (nat?sot) "i hope everyone is staying safe and staying off the roads if you can." (track 2) but officials say it could have been much worse. lane weakend friday and was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm.