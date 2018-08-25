Speech to Text for Making bail for a good cause

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

walk to end alzheimers tomorrow - one austin senior living community decided they wanted to raise money in a unique way.xxx jail and bail-vo-1 hi dawn its your boss, i'm calling to see if you'll bail me out of jail." jail and bail-natvo-2 the austin police department agreed to help out in arresting 6 community care supervisors who had to 'bail' themselves out of jail...all of the money they raised to make their bail is being donated to the alzheimers association for research. all together in the hour of fundraising - they raised 1 thousand dollars which is more than they've ever been able to before.xxx jail and bail-sot-1 lowerthird2line:cathy ehley dementia care counselor "we see them day to day we see them declining and its such a terrible disease that we just really want to find a cure for" the walk to end alzheimers is tomorrow in rochester at r-c-t-c - starting at 10-20 in the morning. / well the wait is over for one pre-k class. we're taking a look at their new classroom. news tease-vo-3 news tease-vo-2 plus - it's a story that will warm your heart. how this ring got back to it's rightful owner... next. / live wx tease-live-2