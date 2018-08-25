Clear

Making bail for a good cause

They're raising money ahead of the walk to end alzheimer's

Posted: Fri Aug 24 21:38:01 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 24 21:38:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Making bail for a good cause

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

walk to end alzheimers tomorrow - one austin senior living community decided they wanted to raise money in a unique way.xxx jail and bail-vo-1 hi dawn its your boss, i'm calling to see if you'll bail me out of jail." jail and bail-natvo-2 the austin police department agreed to help out in arresting 6 community care supervisors who had to 'bail' themselves out of jail...all of the money they raised to make their bail is being donated to the alzheimers association for research. all together in the hour of fundraising - they raised 1 thousand dollars which is more than they've ever been able to before.xxx jail and bail-sot-1 lowerthird2line:cathy ehley dementia care counselor "we see them day to day we see them declining and its such a terrible disease that we just really want to find a cure for" the walk to end alzheimers is tomorrow in rochester at r-c-t-c - starting at 10-20 in the morning. / well the wait is over for one pre-k class. we're taking a look at their new classroom. news tease-vo-3 news tease-vo-2 plus - it's a story that will warm your heart. how this ring got back to it's rightful owner... next. / live wx tease-live-2
Mason City
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Weekend heat returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Making bail for a good cause

Image

Learning about racial disparities

Image

Pre-K settles into new location

Image

Honors for Vietnam Veteran

Image

DMC holds transportation meeting

Image

Defense rests in murder trial

Image

Friday's KIMT Stormteam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

The latest in the Mollie Tibbetts case

Image

Greek Fest set to begin

Image

A Bear Walks Into a Hotel (No, It's Not a Joke!)

Community Events