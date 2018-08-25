Clear

Learning about racial disparities

We're continuing to follow the conversation at Friday's family engagement night.

Posted: Fri Aug 24 20:53:07 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 24 20:53:07 PDT 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

rps meeting-intro-2 we're continuing to follow the conversation on discipline disparities at rochester public schools. and today was a big step for teachers - families - and community members when it comes to educating themselves on the issue. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has the story.xxx rps meeting-llpkg-1 rps meeting-pkg-2 speaking ojibwe anton truer is the professor of ojibwe at bemidji state and an author. he is in rochester today educating both teachers and community members about cultural competence and equity. rps meeting-pkg-3 "51% of the k-12 students in america are students of color. that is whose here." rps meeting-pkg-4 truer spent the first part of his day educating teachers. "theres been some pressure and scrutiny about especially in discipline some are hoping for answers some are hoping for help some are hoping to deflect criticism." but he believes that despite race, "they all want to do better by the kids." steve juenemann is a father and a teacher at r-c- t-c who uses truer's methods in his teachings. rps meeting-pkg-5 "how important it is for us to live well together and be respectful of eachother and the land." rps meeting-pkg-6 he believes its crucial for teachers to be culturally aware. "representing fairly and equally all people especially the indigenous people of minnesota." so moving forward,trauer says educators have to step out of their comfort zones, ask questions, and further educate themselves... all with the children in mind. "if that means as educators we have to experience a little more discomfort, lets experience the discomfort. lets lean into that lets not build our system around our small selfish insecurities lets build it around the needs of the kids. because at the end of the day, "no matter what our race is, somehow we have to get along." in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. one suggestion truer made to the parents was to keep pushing the school board to make necessary changes in regard to discipline disparities. / mc moto-vo-5
