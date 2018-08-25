Clear

Pre-K settles into new location

The Albert Lea class is now settling in.

Posted: Fri Aug 24 20:50:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 24 20:50:47 PDT 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Pre-K settles into new location

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

pre- kindergarten program has officially expanded to it's new location. alea pre k-vo-1 alea pre k-vo-2 the school has moved to a larger space at the first lutheran church. and the reason for the move....more students are filling the classrooms. tiffany chrz is a teacher at the school and says this was a necessity. xxx alea pre k-sot-1 lowerthird2line:tiffany chrz teacher, albert lea voluntary pre-kindergarten children need room to move and it's...the first luthren staff here has been so welcoming to provide us with this beautiful space. its even handicap accessible. the program now uses the church youth room. / a rochester
