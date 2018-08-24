Speech to Text for Honors for Vietnam Veteran

governor...now u-s ambassador to china terry branstad presented a local vietnam marine veteran with medals of service. as kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox is learning - the ceremony was a long time coming. xxx branstad-pkgll-1 branstad-pkgll-2 the vietnam war ended over forty years ago...im in lake mills today where a community is coming together to honor a hometown vet. branstad-pkgll-3 it's a small quite town but you can feel the patriotism throughout lake mills. i know all these people that are here...you live in a small town you know everybody today the town is honoring david groe...who grew up in lake mills. sot from groe? they're honoring him with medals for serving in the vietnam war nearly 50 years ago. congressman steve king and family friend charise schwarm advocated for groe's reconginition. branstad-pkgll-4 most of these veterans havent opened up about their experince especially from vietnam branstad-pkgll-7 to present the medal to groe...his old neighbor. former iowa governor and now u-s ambassador to china terry branstad wanted to personally present groe with this honor. branstad-pkgll-5 im glad to come back to lake mills to honor a long time friend...and the outstanding citizen of the community who's also a veteran of the united states marine corp. branstad-pkgll-8 branstad presented the national defense service medal, presidnetial unit citation, vietnamese campaign and service medal to groe...who says taking center stage today is a little overwhelming. branstad-pkgll-6 all these people here...i didnt expect that i guess. i thought it would be a little more low key but it was really overwhelming branstad-pkgll-9 but in a good way. he recalls his time overseas where he never knew if he'd live to see this day. it was stressful because you didnt know what was going to happen from day to day. that's why schwarm...think s this is the least the community can do to honor those who fought. reporting in lake mills jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. schwarm is also helping other veterans recieve their medals for their service. the process to recieve the medals can take between a few months to years. / today - a