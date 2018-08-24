Speech to Text for DMC holds transportation meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

meeting-stngr-2 working to address rochester's continuing growth - those with destination medical center are keeping the community updated on their transportation plan. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live in the rochester studio. annalise - how is dmc keeping the community in the know?xxx austin schools-lintro-2 well raquel - today the rochester chamber of commerce hosted a meeting at canadian honker events at apache to discuss the d- m-c transportation plans. d-m-c and the city administrator also presented their integrated transportation study - a compilation of numerous studies they've been working on. the meetings purpose is to get the community involved in the dmc's planning process.xxx dmc meeting-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:community involvement for dmc transportation plan rochester, mn "this is all about serving the community and so we think the plan responds to that but we want to make sure it is " community members and business owners had the chance to ask questions nat: how are we doing on those goals - evaluating those metrics. and give their opinions at the meeting. nat: its really difficult to get from highway 14 the meeting is meant to keep community members and business owners - like hal henderson - in the loop about the dmc transportation plan and give them the chance to share their input. it's a project of interest to henderson because he and his clients at hga architects do a lot of work in the downton area. dmc meeting-pkg-3 " the future of transportation is very important to me and our clients and how we design projects and we need to know about whats on the horizons so that we can plan for that and think about that as we're proposing our projects and helping our clients" dmc meeting-pkg-6 patrick seeb - director of economic development and placemaking for dmc and rochester city administrator steve rymer gave the presentation. lowerthird2line:patrick seeb director of economic development and placemaking, dmc "we know that rochesters going to grow and that there is challenges with parking and street congestion and getting to work and getting to businesses and we're creating a plan and taking steps now to make that more convenient and efficient" dmc meeting-pkg-5 "ultimately its why are we doing this and to demonstrate there is a need into the future because its really a futuristic looking program" dmc meeting-pkg-7 and as the city continues to grow - henderson is looking forward to more collaboration between destination medical center and the community. "we're at a critical stage where we're gaining some momentum on vibrancy and we gotta be careful that we continue and do everything we can to enhance it" / dmc meeting-ltag-2 seeb and rymer shared information on their plans for parking - bus transit - and pedestrian and bicycle transportation. in the meantime - they say they're taking steps towards getting some federal funding for their transportation plan. live in the rochester studio annalise johnson kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. and we'll hear more about the dmc's bus rapid transit plan coming up on kimt news 3 at 6.