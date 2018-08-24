Speech to Text for Defense rests in murder trial

its case in a north iowa murder trial. mug 1:braedon bowers braedon bowers.jpg defense rests in murder trial kimt news 3 braedon bowers is accused of stabbing 23 year old wryamond todd in the chest. todd later died from his injuries. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick has been in the courtroom all week... he joins us now live from the the courthouse - brian?xxx maplive:defense rests its case mason city, ia google earth 2018 google cg courthouse.jpg raquel - the defense only questioned two witnesses today before the jury was sent home for the weekend. bowers trial-lintro-2 braedon bower's sister was one of those who took the stand. she was there when todd was stabbed - and told the jury what she heard and saw.xxx bowers trial-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:defense calls bowers' sister to testify mason city, ia do you swear you will tell the truth, yes. jenna bowers, the sister of braedon bowers took the stand today. she told the court about the relationship between bowers and his mother tamela harris... bowers trial-mpkg-3 him and mom just kind of had bad blood in general same with our dad so i think he was always kind of a little angry at them but he wasn't being rude or anything bowers trial-mpkg-5 she recounted what happen the day of may 30th saying she remembers seeing her brother the first time when he came to their mother's home. when you saw braeden did he appear angry to you know did you talk to them yes i do believe so she also explained how the fight started... wraymond and cody rushed at braden when he got out of the car / bowers trial-ltag-2 jenna bowers did not give her statement to police the day of the stabbing or when they later returned to speak to her. she was only 17 at the time of the incident. in mason city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. / thank you brian. closing arguments in the case will start monday morning at nine a-m. the jury will then deliberate. / mc moto crash-vo-5