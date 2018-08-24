Speech to Text for Friday's KIMT Stormteam 3 Weather Forecast

a few more showers and storms will be possible this evening and early tonight but should remain fairly isolated and sub severe. if you are headed to a football game tonight, be sure to download the kimt weather app to see if storms will be in your area. clouds will decrease tonight and fog will be possible late tonight and early tomorrow morning. saturday is looking like a return to summer with mostly sunny skies, highs in the middle 80's, and humid air. clouds will increase tomorrow night leading to isolated storm chances on sunday with highs in the lower to middle 80's. a few storms will remain possible on monday and tuesday with temperatures in the middle 80's monday and barely holding onto 80 for tuesday. sun returns wednesday with highs in the 70's but more storm chances return for thursday and especially thursday night, friday morning, and saturday. tonight: isolated storms early/decreasin g clouds & patchy fog. lows: lower 60's. winds: south southwest at 3 to 6 mph. saturday: mostly sunny. highs: mid 80's. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: increasing clouds. lows: mid to upper 60's. winds: south at 4 to 8 mph.