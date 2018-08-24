Speech to Text for The latest in the Mollie Tibbetts case

4 the funeral for iowa college student mollie tibbetts is scheduled for sunday. an autopsy confirms she was murdered. a preliminary report says the 20? year? old died from "multiple sharp force injuries." tibbetts disappeared more than a month ago while jogging in her hometown of brooklyn iowa. this drone footage shows the area where her body was found. adriana diaz has new details on the undocumented immigrant who lived nearby and is charged with her murder./// we're told tibbetts' injuries were stab wounds from a sharp object, but we don't know what. there are also many questions about the suspect. we're learning he entered the u?s as a minor, has a 7?th or 8?th grade education, and is a father. during the five week search for mollie tibbetts, her accused killer ? christian bahena rivera ? reported to work every day at this dairy farm, acting normally. that's according to this co?worker who asked us to conceal her identity. someone who would have done something like this would be nervous and not be able to eat ? she said ? he seemed like nothing was wrong. "do you think he did this?" "no." "why not?" "you want t believe it's not him." she says rivera ? who is an undocumented immigrant from mexico ? is calm, not violent, and a good father. she says the suspect has a three year old daughter with his ex girlfriend. they were at his hearing this week. allan richards is his lawyer. "has he expressed any kind of sadness about what happened?" "well, i think most of meetings has just been myself talking. i think he's like anybody else. it's just hard to understand what happened out on that road." in the affidavit, it says he told investigators that he left mollie's body in a cornfield. "well... i'm reserving judgment on that issue until i see the interrogation interview, which i'm assuming they have." "she was killed by a horrible person that came in from mexico, illegally here." the case has reignited calls for stronger immigration laws. "the immigration laws are horrible." "what do you think of the fact that the president is accusing undocumented people in this?" "so you're saying you don't agree with that because there are bad people of all races." rivera's lawyer disputes that his client is undocumented, but didn't show us any proof. he said his client is innocent until proven guilty. the community is still reeling ? one person said their innocence is gone. for cbs this morning, adriana diaz, des moines, iowa. an obiturary says mollie's funeral is scheduled for 2 sunday afternoon in her hometown. there will also be a service held inside the gym of the local high school. in lieu of flowers... memorial contributions can be sent to the university of iowa stead family children's hospital... mailed in care of the simth