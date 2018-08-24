Clear
A Bear Walks Into a Hotel (No, It's Not a Joke!)

A Colorado hotel gets a surprising visit from a bear.

Posted: Fri Aug 24 08:33:45 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 24 09:18:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN

ESTES PARK, CO. -- It sounds like the opening line of a joke, but it's what really happened at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado Wednesday night.

A bear sauntered into the hotel lobby, and tried out some of the furniture.

He hung out for a few moments, but then apparently became bored, and exited the building.

No injuries were reported.

This bear may win the award for the hotel's most unusual guest!
Showers and storms return today.
Community Events