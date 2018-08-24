Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Couple in Their 80's Get Married

A Wisconsin couple in their 80's said 'I do' while surrounded by family and friends in the courtroom.

Posted: Fri Aug 24 08:21:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 24 09:13:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN

Speech to Text for Couple in Their 80's Get Married

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

STEVENS POINT, Wisc. -- Love knows no age, and couple who got married in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, are proof of that.

It was love in the courtroom with 86-year-old Janice, and 88-year-old Jim Catlin, surrounded by family and friends as they said 'I do.'

Janice and Jim got married at the Portage County Courthouse on August 23. It was a kiss years in the making.

"We rode the school bus together back in 1947," Jim said.

"I found out not too long ago that we have lived in the same house, and all these things were coincidentally. And I knew him right away when I first saw him," Janice said.

They have been seeing each other every day for almost a year, and decided their plans for the future.

"He's a very calm man, and he's very loving, and that's why I love him. Because he loves me," Janice said.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds were off to tour the town and then meet their family and friends for pizza to celebrate their special day.
Mason City
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Showers and storms return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

DEEDEE LIVE

Image

A Bear Walks Into a Hotel (No, It's Not a Joke!)

Image

Couple in Their 80's Get Married

Image

PETA Anti-Crab Billboard Draws Mixed Reactions

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Family engagement night in Rochester Public Schools

Image

Greek Fest 2018 in Rochester runs August 24-26th

Image

Free stickers working to keep pet safe during fires

Image

Mayo Clinic in need of breast milk donations

Image

Thursday court proceedings in Bowers murder trial

Community Events