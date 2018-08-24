Speech to Text for Couple in Their 80's Get Married

STEVENS POINT, Wisc. -- Love knows no age, and couple who got married in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, are proof of that.



It was love in the courtroom with 86-year-old Janice, and 88-year-old Jim Catlin, surrounded by family and friends as they said 'I do.'



Janice and Jim got married at the Portage County Courthouse on August 23. It was a kiss years in the making.



"We rode the school bus together back in 1947," Jim said.



"I found out not too long ago that we have lived in the same house, and all these things were coincidentally. And I knew him right away when I first saw him," Janice said.



They have been seeing each other every day for almost a year, and decided their plans for the future.



"He's a very calm man, and he's very loving, and that's why I love him. Because he loves me," Janice said.



After the ceremony, the newlyweds were off to tour the town and then meet their family and friends for pizza to celebrate their special day.