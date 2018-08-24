PETA Anti-Crab Billboard Draws Mixed Reactions

Clear
A billboard in Baltimore is calling for people to try going meat-free.

BALTIMORE -- A new billboard in downtown Baltimore has just about everyone talking.

The message is encouraging people to become vegan, and stop eating crabs.

It's a big billboard with a bold message that sits atop Silver Moon II in downtown Baltimore.

"Whatever they say, go vegan, whatever, this is not going to work," said Nick Lentis, owner of Silver Moon II. "Vegan is for vegan. Do what you have to do. Eat whatever you have to eat. So don't press the people to go do that. So leave the people alone."

The billboards are in close proximity to many seafood restaurants, including Mo's Seafood, and Phillips at the Inner Harbor.

PETA representative Amber Canavan said the billboard is meant to start a conversation.

"We don't need to be subjecting these feeling and intelligent animals to unnecessary cruelty and violence. We have all the alternatives right at our fingertips," Canavan said.

Such alternatives include The Land Of Kush, a vegan restaurant that sells vegan crabcakes.

"We make it special," said Greg Brown, co-owner of Kush.

Brown said he became a vegan for health reasons, and he sees PETA's billboard as encouraging.

"Somebody might see the sign and say, 'Ugh. I don't like that.' But then it begins a whole conversation and when they dig in and explore, now we can go into the different levels of what vegan means. It might mean health, animal rights, or it might be environmental issues," he said.

But some residents say they won't give up something they love.

"I love crabs. I'm so used to eating crabs, so I wouldn't give up eating crabs," said taxi driver Larry Wallace.

"Everybody, they know Maryland and Baltimore City, they sell the best crabs," Lentis said.

PETA said the billboard will stay up for a few weeks, and through the Baltimore Seafood Festival held on Sept. 15.
