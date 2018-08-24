Speech to Text for Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

winds are bringing back the moisture and humidity. we won't quite feel that today, but we will feel the humidity for the weekend. a warm front that's bringing the storms for friday will bring the heat for the weekend. the clouds will move out saturday afternoon and give way to sunshine and highs in the mid 80's. we're tracking more showers and storms for sunday and monday but they will be more isolated. better chances of widespread rain will move in on next tuesday. temperatures won't cool down to the lower 80's to upper 70's until next wednesday and thursday. today: scattered storms. highs: mid 70's. winds: south at 6 to 12 mph. tonight: isolated showers. lows: lower 60's. winds: southwest at 4 to 8 mph. saturday: becoming