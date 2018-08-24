Clear
Family engagement night in Rochester Public Schools

Posted: Fri Aug 24 05:04:55 PDT 2018
last week we told you about a study session held in rochester where school leaders met with families about "equity training" the staff has been going through to address discipline disparities within the district. well happening today ? that professional development continues. school faculty will hear a presentation from a leading expert on american indian education ? equity ? and cultural competency. following the day?long training ? r?p?s families are invited to attend an engagement night to share what they believe staff could be doing better. "one of our goals is to listen more to our families, and respond to their needs and find out where are there gaps and what else do we need to do to support our students. i'm really happy about this being one of our first steps in this new school year at doing that." feedback from tonight's meeting will be taken into account as the district continues their equity work. if you'd like to attend ? it's happening at riverside elementary school and starts at 5?30.
Showers and storms return today.
