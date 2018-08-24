Speech to Text for Greek Fest 2018 in Rochester runs August 24-26th

greek immigrants have been coming to rochester since the early years of the city and have made it a tradition to share their culture with their friends and neighbors. for the 56th year ? members of the rochester greek orthodox church are hosting "greek fest" to do just that. the weekend long celebration of greek culture kicks off today and kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live this morning where final preparations are being done. good morning deedee. good morning! yes greek fest 2018 kicks off today here at the rochester greek orthodox church. it's here where you can become immersed in authentic greek culture like music ? dance ? and food. speaking of which i stopped by yesterday as church members were busy baking some traditional pastries for the weekend. they've actually been in the kitchen all week making baklava ? and other delicious dishes. 14 year old nina munoz grew up in the greek orthodox church and has been helping with greek fests for as long as she can remember. being able to share her family's traditions with the entire community means a lot to her. "growing up in a multi? cultural home and being around the greeks and just being able to experience it was an amazing experience for me and i'm really excited that i get to grow up in this and i'm hoping everyone else will feel the same way and get to experience something different from their everyday life." festivities kick off at four o'clock ? no word yet on if the weather could impact the event ? there will be tents set up however. deedee ? thank you. alright here are the details for greek fest 2018. the weekend long celebration kicks off today at 4 o'clock at the church which is on w center street. it goes until sunday. admission and parking are free!