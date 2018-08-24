Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Free stickers working to keep pet safe during fires

Free stickers working to keep pet safe during fires

Posted: Fri Aug 24 05:02:23 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 24 05:02:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for Free stickers working to keep pet safe during fires

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at a house fire in kasson on wednesday, it was a close call for the home owners dog. the dog hid in the basement, away from the smoke, and eventually got out okay, thanks for firefighters. but now a new resource in freeborn county is working to make sure every animal makes it out safe. local organizations like the kennel club are working with first responders to pass out these free stickers. they let first responders know how many animals may be inside a house. albert lea deputy fire cow?ski) says it doesn't change how they approach a fire, since they always survey we're looking for any and all indicators. when we see this, it's another indicator to us that we may have someone else inside the home. it's another tool in the tool box for helping us out. lascowski advises not to go back in a fire to save an animal if it puts you at risk. also noting... animals often make it out before people do.
Mason City
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Showers and storms return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

DEEDEE LIVE

Image

A Bear Walks Into a Hotel (No, It's Not a Joke!)

Image

Couple in Their 80's Get Married

Image

PETA Anti-Crab Billboard Draws Mixed Reactions

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Family engagement night in Rochester Public Schools

Image

Greek Fest 2018 in Rochester runs August 24-26th

Image

Free stickers working to keep pet safe during fires

Image

Mayo Clinic in need of breast milk donations

Image

Thursday court proceedings in Bowers murder trial

Community Events