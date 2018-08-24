Speech to Text for Free stickers working to keep pet safe during fires

at a house fire in kasson on wednesday, it was a close call for the home owners dog. the dog hid in the basement, away from the smoke, and eventually got out okay, thanks for firefighters. but now a new resource in freeborn county is working to make sure every animal makes it out safe. local organizations like the kennel club are working with first responders to pass out these free stickers. they let first responders know how many animals may be inside a house. albert lea deputy fire cow?ski) says it doesn't change how they approach a fire, since they always survey we're looking for any and all indicators. when we see this, it's another indicator to us that we may have someone else inside the home. it's another tool in the tool box for helping us out. lascowski advises not to go back in a fire to save an animal if it puts you at risk. also noting... animals often make it out before people do.