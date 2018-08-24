Speech to Text for Mayo Clinic in need of breast milk donations

we often hear about the need for blood doations, but now we're learning there is also a need for breast milk donations. kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us how you can help... and why there is an increased need for donations. mayo clinic is asking for breast milk donations for fragile infants. nurses here tell me there's a growing need. in 20?16, the human milk banking association of north america gave over 5 million ounces of donor milk to infants. mayo clinic lactation consultant elizabeth lafleur tells us ongoing research shows it's the best nutrition an infant in need can get. it helps prevent allergies and life? threatening infections. but also giving milk, can save a life. absolutely, absolutely it saves lives. and our babies are at risk of a multitude of complications. that human milk is essential to them. any amount of breast milk that infant can receive is of value. to be a donor a woman must be in good health, a non smoker and willing to give at least 200 ounces of milk. in rochester annalisa pardo kimt news 3. milk donated at mayo clinic goes to the mothers milk bank of iowa to help these babies in need. there is a screening process for potentional donors... if you are eligble, mayo has a milk collection depot here in rochester where you can deliver donated milk.