Speech to Text for Moratorium passed in Fillmore County town

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thank you for joining us - i'm katie huinker. we have those stories just ahead.... developing story mabel hog lot-bpvobp-1 mabel hog lot-bpclip-2 but first a developing story tonight.... a vote to press pause on building a 5- thousand hog feed lot passes in the town of mabel. lowerthirdcourtesy drone:july 3rd vote on moratorium mabel, mn just weeks ago... a public hearing on the matter was cancelled when the owners of the proposed hog confinement - set to go on this land - announced they were suing newburg township. / mabel hog lot-wpvobp-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:july 3rd bus travels to st. paul for protest kimt news 3 but the controversy didn't start there. early last month - a bus load of farmers, busines owners and members of the amish community traveled to st. paul - to voice their concerns over the proposed facility. now - kimt news 3's brooke mckiveragan has been with the community all evening - and joins us live ... in the studio brooke - what's been going on? mabel hog lot-boxything-1 mabel hog lot-maplive-2 katie - for many in the fillmore county community - tonight was a victory. with a huge turnout - the public came out to show their support for the township.... and the town board passed a 1-year moratorium allowing for more time to do research and get community feedback. xxx mabel hog lot-pkg-1 mabel hog lot-pkg-4 "i will make a motion to adopt an interim ordinance authorizing a study of planning and zoning and imposing a moritorium on feedlots and non farm dwells." and just like that, the newberg township board pressed a year long pause button on any new animal lots with more than 500 animals. this will allow the community time to take a deeper look at the short and long term impacts of facilites like these. this decision comes after many voices were heard. plenty who are against the building of a large-scale hog facility... "please please pass this moratorium" "this is a great place to live, let's keep it that way." and others who believe the hog lot would be a positive thing for the close knit community. "i am lucky enough that i get to work in units like the one proposed every single day. and i'm proud to say that and i am proud to say who i work with in those units." "i wanted to live here wanted to be involved in ag, never thought i could and now because of the opportunities that are presented through operations like this i have been able to " but many can agree - it's nice to know more research is being done mabel hog lot-pkg-2 "it was good to see local government at work and you know its nice that were going to get an opportunity now to get a deeper look at what this all entails." mabel hog lot-pkg-5 and al hein who owns the property that the proposed lot would have gone on believes this is just the beginning. mabel hog lot-pkg-3 "i believe as i bring the message out to other people that theyll come out and come around once they have all the facts at their disposal." mabel hog lot-ltag-2 al says he plans on going around the community family to family talking with them to see if they'll be able to understand where he's coming from. live in the rochester studio - brooke mckivergan - kimt news 3. / thank you brooke... the idea of this type of facility isn't new to the area - though. mabel hog lot-grx-2 in fact - the hancock county board of supervisors approved a construction permit for a similar hog confinement operation this week. the application came from summit pork two l-l-c of alden - to build the operation northwest of crystal lake. the plans call for 2 new buildings - to house nearly 5- thousand hogs. / continuing coverage new tonight at ten