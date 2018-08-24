Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Preliminary autopsy: Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries' Full Story

Fred Hubbell visits NIACC

The democratic candidate for Iowa Governor came to check out where students are learning.

Posted: Thu Aug 23 20:42:02 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 23 20:42:03 PDT 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Fred Hubbell visits NIACC

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

democratic candidate for iowa governor fred hubbell took a tour around north iowa area community college to see what students there are learning as they train to become skilled workers. fred hubbell-vo-1 fred hubbell-vo-2 one of the stops was to the college's state of the art nursing lab as well as the working farm. he explained that the tariff's put on by china in retaliation to president trumps steel imports are impacting businesses. just this week hormel says they have seen a sharp decline in the pork sales--and hubbell says they aren't alone.xxx fred hubbell-sot-1 fred hubbell-sot-2 just like you're hearing people here at hormel having issues is happening all across our state is talking to a farmer the other day who said to his local farmers he knows are going to probably to sell their farms because of tariffs and trade hubbell also had a look at the new stem center that is still under construction. / private museum
Mason City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
We're tracking the arrival of more showers and storms for tonight and into your Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday court proceedings in Bowers murder trial

Image

Moratorium passed in Fillmore County town

Image

Fred Hubbell visits NIACC

Image

City's First Private Art Museum Opens

Image

School Bus Safety

Image

Program for Hungry Students

Image

First Testimony for Defense of Braedon Bowers

Image

'Real Men Wear Pink' looks to raise awareness about breast cancer

Image

Breathalyzer demonstration offered at Thursdays on First and 3rd

Image

Testimony grows emotional in murder trial

Community Events