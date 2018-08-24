Speech to Text for Fred Hubbell visits NIACC

democratic candidate for iowa governor fred hubbell took a tour around north iowa area community college to see what students there are learning as they train to become skilled workers. fred hubbell-vo-1 fred hubbell-vo-2 one of the stops was to the college's state of the art nursing lab as well as the working farm. he explained that the tariff's put on by china in retaliation to president trumps steel imports are impacting businesses. just this week hormel says they have seen a sharp decline in the pork sales--and hubbell says they aren't alone.xxx fred hubbell-sot-1 fred hubbell-sot-2 just like you're hearing people here at hormel having issues is happening all across our state is talking to a farmer the other day who said to his local farmers he knows are going to probably to sell their farms because of tariffs and trade hubbell also had a look at the new stem center that is still under construction. / private museum